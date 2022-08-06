The Top Movies On Netflix; August 2022

Netflix uploads new shows and movies every week, yet we still somehow managed to can’t find anything to watch. We, humans, are indecisive and pretty skeptical when it comes to deciding what to watch. Well, today is your lucky day because here we have a list of top shows and another list of good movies with some backstory that can help you guys decide what to watch this weekend.

Movies

Purple Hearts

The movie Purple Hearts is currently number 1 on the top ten watch list on Netflix. Purple Hearts is your typical love story that defends the infamous fact that “opposites attract.” This story is about a conservative-ish army soldier and a liberal songwriter and singer. The singer and soldier marry to get the national funds married couples receive. This is an excellent lowkey movie you should watch when you don’t want to see some sequels of bombing-jumping action.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man has been listed in the top ten list for the last eleven days; the story is based on Mark Greaney’s novel published in 2009. The Gray Man is a Netflix production, and they spend more than 200 million on the movie, which makes it the most significant budget movie Netflix has ever produced. Netflix emptied their pockets in this movie and hired the most premium cast you can ask for, including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Dhanush.

This movie is not a superhero movie, but it was very close to being one. The story is about a typical CIA agent who offered a wrongfully convicted murderer to get his life back on track by helping him get to some assassins and save the country from the ultimate catastrophe. You will love this movie if you like the bombing-jumping film I was talking about earlier.

Sing 2

Next on the list is the American animated movie Sing 2, which was released in 2021 and started to gain more popularity on Netflix. The movie has been on the top 10 list for over a month and has the longest streak of being in the top 10 this year.

It is an entire musical movie in which the main character Can-do koala Buster Moon and his team are to perform on the world’s biggest musical stage, but they are finding the perfect rock star to join their team. The team is incomplete without that rock star, and they can’t perform if they cannot find their lead. Billie Eilish’s famous song “Bad Guy” was also used in this movie.

Recurrence

Recurrence just appeared on the top 10 list first-time ever on Thursday this week. The movie was released just a week ago and has grabbed the attention of many with its severe and dark storyline. This movie is different from all the other movies on the list, and it’s not a mood booster.

The story is based on a former police officer who left her job and moved to a small town after being fed up with her toxic work life. To her disgust, she was welcomed by the murder of a teenage girl who dragged her back to what she desperately avoided.

The Wretched

The horror thriller ‘The Wretched’ debuted on the top 10 list yesterday. The movie was released in 2019, but it was uploaded by Netflix last week and immediately started getting attention. It is a low-budget movie nut has a great plot and storyline. The movie did great in cinemas with a box office business of around 4 million dollars.

The story is based on a frustrated teenage boy suffering the outcomes of his parent’s recent divorce. The boy encounters a thousand-year-old witch who happens to move into the neighborhood of the boy’s house; obviously, she posed to be just an ordinary woman in the beginning. The boy starts to smell that something is wrong with the woman, and soon he becomes certain that she is a witch who feeds on children, and she is also controlling him and making him do notorious deeds.