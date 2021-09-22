This robotic backpack follows you wherever you go

Around 2019, Boston’s Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) company had released the first-ever automated cargo hauler for pedestrians known as the Gita. Two years later, the company has now released a more nimble version of the Gita which is now known as the Gitamini.

The original Gita was capable of carrying up to 44 pounds of luggage and items with a traveling speed of 22 mph. However, the Gitamini wights around 28 pounds and can carry up to 20 pounds of gear and due to the external handles, the mini can be hoisted over stairs and other obstacles. The mini works for about six hours before needing a recharge.

In addition, the mini now features advanced optics and machine vision which allows the mini to recognize and follow its leader using only visual and radar cues like color and motion. In a nutshell, no internet or GPS is required for this.

The Gitamini is also equipped with ‘pedestrian etiquette software’ which basically allows the robot to follow its leader at a safe distance while anticipating people in the environment. According to Greg Lynn, CEO at PFF:

“Seeing the initial consumer response to Gita proved to us what a pioneer the product was within the consumer robotics industry. The ask to ourselves then became, ‘how do we take what we have heard from people and create something different for a new segment of consumers?’’

The Gitamini has a price tag of $1,850 and will go on sale around October 15th. Moreover, the original Gita will be priced at around $3,250.