By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 7 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Threads May Soon Let You Sign Up Using Facebook Instead Of Instagram

Meta is officially testing a new sign-up method for its microblogging platform Threads, allowing users to create accounts using their Facebook profiles. Which is a major shift from the app’s current Instagram-only login system.

This change, first spotted by users and confirmed by Meta spokespeople, signals a strategic pivot aimed at increasing Threads’ adoption beyond Instagram’s ecosystem.

Until now, Threads has required an Instagram account to join, which limited its growth to those already active on that platform. The new update enables Facebook account holders (including those without Instagram profiles) to join the conversation on Threads, marking a major expansion of Meta’s cross-platform integration strategy.

Facebook Sign-Up Option

With user engagement on Threads plateauing after its initial surge in 2023, Meta appears to be repositioning the platform to reach new demographics. Allowing Facebook users to sign up directly opens the door for an older and broader user base that may not be active on Instagram but remains loyal to Facebook.

Meta is currently rolling out this update to a small number of users, meaning the feature is still in the testing phase and not yet available globally. Users with access will see an option to create a Threads profile using their Facebook account directly, without needing to first sign up on Instagram.

Privacy & Profile Concerns

Threads users have already voiced concerns about data sharing and profile linking between Meta platforms. Meta has confirmed that the two profiles will remain connected if you sign up with Facebook, and profile visibility settings will carry over.

However, there are no current plans to allow existing Threads users to switch their login method from Instagram to Facebook.

This change is significant for two reasons:

  1. User Base Expansion: It decouples Threads from being an Instagram-exclusive service, possibly increasing user adoption in markets where Facebook is still dominant.

  2. Cross-Platform Synergy: The move highlights Meta’s long-term goal of creating interconnected social apps that feed into each other’s growth and engagement metrics.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pseb Audit Report Uncovers Major Financial Irregularities

PSEB Audit Report Uncovers Major Financial Irregularities

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming To Mac Ios Fans Are In For A Treat

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Mac? iOS Fans Are In For A Treat!

Fact Check Pak Suzukis Bold Claims How Much Holds Up To Scrutiny

Fact Check: Pak Suzuki’s Bold Claims Under the Microscope

Heres How You Can Get Your Full Matric Result Marksheet Online

Here’s How You Can Get Your Full Matric Result Marksheet Online

Apple Supercharges Ai Game With Shocking Nvidia Cuda Support

Apple Supercharges AI Game with Shocking NVIDIA CUDA Support

Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest In Pia Privatization

UK Lifts PIA Sanctions After Safety Upgrades by Pakistan

Iqoo Z10r

iQOO Z10R Launch Date Confirmed: Official Debut This Month

Where To Watch Fbise Matric Result 2025 Live Via Stream

Where to Watch FBISE Matric Result 2025 Live via Stream

Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo Teases Sleek New T4R 5G Smartphone Design

Fbise Matric Result For 2025 Announced

FBISE Matric result for 2025 announced!

Bitcoin News Today Crypto Market Paints A Mixed Picture Elated Sentiments

Bitcoin News Today: Crypto Market Paints a Mixed Picture, Elated Sentiments

Why Tesla Model Y Is So Expensive In India

Why Tesla Model Y is So Expensive in India?

Pixel Watch 4 Leak Reveals Bigger Battery Faster Charging

Pixel Watch 4 Leak Reveals Bigger Battery, Faster Charging