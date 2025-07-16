Threads May Soon Let You Sign Up Using Facebook Instead Of Instagram

Meta is officially testing a new sign-up method for its microblogging platform Threads, allowing users to create accounts using their Facebook profiles. Which is a major shift from the app’s current Instagram-only login system.

This change, first spotted by users and confirmed by Meta spokespeople, signals a strategic pivot aimed at increasing Threads’ adoption beyond Instagram’s ecosystem.

Until now, Threads has required an Instagram account to join, which limited its growth to those already active on that platform. The new update enables Facebook account holders (including those without Instagram profiles) to join the conversation on Threads, marking a major expansion of Meta’s cross-platform integration strategy.

Facebook Sign-Up Option

With user engagement on Threads plateauing after its initial surge in 2023, Meta appears to be repositioning the platform to reach new demographics. Allowing Facebook users to sign up directly opens the door for an older and broader user base that may not be active on Instagram but remains loyal to Facebook.

Meta is currently rolling out this update to a small number of users, meaning the feature is still in the testing phase and not yet available globally. Users with access will see an option to create a Threads profile using their Facebook account directly, without needing to first sign up on Instagram.

Privacy & Profile Concerns

Threads users have already voiced concerns about data sharing and profile linking between Meta platforms. Meta has confirmed that the two profiles will remain connected if you sign up with Facebook, and profile visibility settings will carry over.

However, there are no current plans to allow existing Threads users to switch their login method from Instagram to Facebook.

This change is significant for two reasons: