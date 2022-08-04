TikTok Finally Launches Its Creator Portal in Pakistan

Over the years, social media platforms have realized that the only way people will continue to use their social platform is when they have more and more fan favorite creators. TikTok, the famed short form video platform also understands this and has been making consistent efforts to not just bring more creators on its platform but to also train the ones already doing so thus increasing the overall quality of content.

A tool that allows TikTok to train and polish the skill of its creators is the TikTok creator portal, which allows creators to simply log on and learn TikTok through the most basic to advanced tips and tricks. This helps creators increase their skills, create better content, reach more people and ultimately build a larger audience.

The TikTok creator portal was initially launched in selected countries, but with time has entered into newer countries; and now it’s time for Pakistan, this is good news for newer Pakistani creators that sought help from different sources since now they simply have to log into the portal and explore all the ways to succeed at TikTok.

Over the last two years, Pakistan has noticed a massive increase in TikTok creators, people from rural let alone the urban areas of Pakistan have joined TikTok and are creating engaging content. Local creators have gone onto become stars and are being looked up to by many TikTok viewers.

Using the TikTok creator portal, these Pakistani creators can improve the quality of content they put up on the platform thus educating their viewers. We hope that the creator portal launches a new wave of improved and better TikTok content in Pakistan, and we get to see storytelling, increased creativity and diversification.

“Creators are the heart and soul of TikTok. They make the application a welcoming place where millions of people come for entertainment, learning and fun, and TikTok offers anyone a chance to reach an audience, without needing to be a celebrity or social influencer with a large following. While becoming a creator is as simple as tapping a few buttons, thriving as a creator takes time, dedication and some education” said TikTok in its statement about the creator portal.