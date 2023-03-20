Top 5 AI Writing Assistants In Action In 2023

Since the launch of chatGPT, it has taken the lead in almost every field. Many high-tech companies have incorporated chatGPT in their daily tasks to boost employees’ productivity.

On the other hand, many people are not in favour of this new technology. According to them, “it cannot connect the dots as we can. It can’t be personal like us. It cannot feel the gravity of a profound moment like birth. These were the human-specific things that no robot can do.

Instead, people can leverage Generative AI tools to level up the content creation process.

Here we are bringing five top AI writing Assistants that can help you in editing and create impressive content.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT created by Open AI, is a high-profile natural language processing model that enables AI-powered real-time conversations

It is an innovative tool that helps in generating short content, poems, prose, composing emails and other important content.

Writing a Blog post With ChatGPT

In a way to write a blog post, first, you need to give it a prompt, write an engaging intro to the article, and use an American English conversational and Informal style.

If you want to achieve the desired result, run several rounds of prompts and try to take the most compelling content.

Initially, writing with ChatGPT can take a lot of time, but after some trial and error, you will be able to develop a perfect prompt template.

Writer

The writer plays a vital role in generating a perfect blog. Writer provides:

Get real-time feedback on grammar and style

Helps in creating catchy titles and headlines from prompts or already available content

Transcribe and summarize video and audio recordings

Helps in generating synonym recommendations for advanced rephrasing capabilities

The writer provides you with a blog post template to generate your content.

Jasper

Since its launch in February 2021, Jasper has become very popular among writers. Surprisingly, in less than two years, it claimed Unicorn status after a $1.5 billion valuation

You can easily generate a full blog post in just a few clicks. It is template-based writing with a one-shot blog post feature that allows you to generate a blog post from an outline.

All you need to do is to feed Jasper the main topic, the tone of voice and the target audience. Jasper will generate a complete article in just a few minutes.

However, once you have all the keywords and your objective, you can make an engaging B2B article with a title and an outline.

However, you can also use Jasper to generate FAQs and listicles, and create snappy SEO titles and Meta descriptions.

WriteSonic

WriteSonic is an AI writing tool that works on a mission to empower every person in the world to create any form of context 10x faster.

It simplifies the process of creating, editing and publishing SEO-optimized articles, ads, blog posts, landing pages, e-commerce, social media posts and other forms of content.

Copy.ai

It is an AI-powered copywriter that generates high-quality copy for your business. By using this, you will be able to have an access to deep learning capabilities that enable you to truly understand your customer’s desires.

Moreover, it writes 3x faster SEO-friendly content that will help you to scale your business.

