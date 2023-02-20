Top 5 Free Online Courses To Learn In AI And ChatGPT In 2023

In this fast moving environment, technology has taken place in almost every field. Whether we talk about media, tech companies or any local small business.

AI and ChatGPT has taken a place very rapidly and almost every company is incorporating chatGPT in either way.

If we talk about the tech-giant Microsoft and Google are also planning to launch their own chatbots in order to compete the environment.

Therefore, in today’s era it is very important for everyone to learn some courses to excel the career and to use the artificial intelligence intelligently.

Surprisingly, there are many online courses available for beginners to learn the use of popular chatbots like chatGPT and get started with artificial intelligence.

Even the most popular online courses are free to access. Fortunately, if you are planning to opt for these online courses you don’t need a coupon code but you won’t be able to communicate directly with the instructor and get a certificate of completion.

Though, you are still eligible to study wherever and however you want.

Here we are enlisting the top 5 free online AI and chatGPT courses to know in 2023

ChatGPT Side Gig Master: Create And Promote

ChatGPT is a powerful tool that can help you create a wonderful content for your side gig. Whether you are a blogger, content creator or social media manager.

The powerful chatGPT would allow you to create an engaging, well-written and tailored text that will attract your audience.

The course covers a wide range of topics such as:

Writing website content: to generate high quality blog posts, product descriptions, and other website content.

Creating social media posts: Discover to use chatGPT to create engaging and shareable social media posts.

Creating videos: helps to write scripts for videos and create captions for your video content.

How To Build Smart Chatbots

In this course you will be able to learn analyze business objectives to identify opportunities for chatbots.

Visualize and design conversational flaws with decision trees.

Creating an engaging, directed chatbot: using the intuitive,drag and drop chatbot development platform from Landbot.

Preparing Your Career For AI

In this course you will learn to educate yourself about AI, ways to invest in an AI first economy , use AI responsibly and ethically, and how to upgrade your career in AI.

Artificial Intelligence For Humans

In this course a person would be able to learn how to build an AI, build a hybrid intelligent system, fully connected neural networks, auto encoders, mixture density network, policy gradient, genetic algorithm, meta learning and Deep neuro evolution.

AI Foundations For Business Professionals

This course provides a broad introduction to AI and a foundation about AI.

The types of data that AI applications feed on, where the data comes from and how AI applications turn this data into ‘intelligence’.

Artificial neural networks and deep learning,an overview of how applications built.

The main principles behind the machine learning and Deep learning approaches that power the recent wave of AI applications.

Read more:

Bing’s New AI Chatbot Is Failing Badly While Responding To Its Users Correctly

Five Productive Ways To Use Chatbots To Make Your Life Easier