Top 5 platforms offering digital skills courses in Urdu in Pakistan

Feeling gloomy at home with nothing to do and your parents constantly nagging you to study? Or you just want to use that extra time you have since you’re sitting at home most of the time due to the current COVID-19 situation. It might be useful for you to learn a skill or two especially since the job market in Pakistan is in a dire situation right now. Maybe you could even become a freelancer and make a little extra on the side.

Today we will look at the top 5 platforms that offer courses related to digital skills that you can master right at your home. For your ease, we are considering platforms that offer their courses in Urdu so everyone can benefit from this.

1. Omni-Academy:

Omni academy offers digital courses for more than 12 categories. All the categories are related to technology though but hey, this is a tech world and these are the skills that pay a lot on freelancing platforms. Their courses are very detailed and offer flexible class schedules as well.

Almost all the courses are priced in the range of PKR 5,000 – 40,000 which is a little pricey but they do offer certificates and diplomas as well.

2. Skills Academy:

Skills Academy offers 58 courses spread across 14 different categories. The best part is that all the courses that we looked at were totally free. Their courses are all pre-recorded so you won’t be able to get feedback from an instructor like you can with Omni-Academy.

The website is a little crude as well but a free resource with such a wide variety of courses is an excellent opportunity to gain some skills.

3. AirSchool:

AirSchool is also a great platform for getting live courses that let you interact with your instructor instead of pre-recorded lectures so you can truly learn. The instructors on the platform are really accomplished as well. The platform offers courses in graphic designing, programming, freelancing, marketing, and much more.

The courses start from as low as PKR 2,000 for a course and they even offer certificates.

4. PICS:

The Pakistan Institute of Computer Science (PICS) has more than 2,000 courses and diplomas that you can do sitting at your home. The site may be a little outdated but their certificates and diplomas are backed by the Government of Pakistan. You can view their fee structure here.

5. DiceAnalytics:

Dice Analytics is a well-reputed firm that provides data analytics and consultancy services to businesses in Pakistan. Based in Islamabad, they have some of the most hands-on courses that you can get in Pakistan. They have courses related to Big Data, Data Science, Deep Learning for AI, DevOps, Business Intelligence, Cloud computing, and many more.

They only offer courses through live sessions but the instructors are veterans in the field, some having more than 10 years of experience. Their classes are on the weekends and you get a certificate at the end of your course for which they typically charge around PKR 30,000.

Remember, we haven’t actually used any of these websites but the ranking has been made based on the number of courses offered, average price, ease of use of the website, and the diversity of courses. We may have even missed some platforms. Feel free to let us know in the comments below!

Image Source: DSM

