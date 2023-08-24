Top Smartphone Choices Under Rs. 60,000 in the Evolving Pakistani Market

As the smartphone landscape in Pakistan undergoes dynamic shifts, navigating the realm of budget-friendly options has become increasingly complex. Recent months have witnessed several fluctuations in smartphone pricing, making it imperative to reevaluate our expectations. Previously, a budget of Rs. 60,000 once guaranteed a solid mid-tier device; today, one must recalibrate expectations towards gaining entry-level to mid-tier smartphones that fit within this revised budget.

After thorough market research, we’ve curated a list of standout contenders within the Rs. 60,000 bracket. These options cater to diverse preferences and offer a range of features, making them compelling choices for different consumer needs. Without further ado, here’s an in-depth exploration of the top selections:

Infinix Note 30: Pinnacle of Performance (Rs. 58,000)

Infinix Note 30 and its Pro variant have recently stormed the market, capturing attention with their innovative features. The standard Note 30, priced at Rs. 58,000, boasts MediaTek Helio G99, an efficient 6nm chipset. It packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and substantial data storage. The device ships with Android 13, accompanied by the Infinix proprietary XOS UI.

An expansive 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution guarantees immersive visuals. The triple-camera system includes a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA sensor for aesthetic appeal. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera captures striking self-portraits. The phone’s endurance is upheld by a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery with 45W fast charging capabilities.

Tecno Camon 20: Harmonious Balance (Rs. 54,000)

The Tecno Camon 20 enters the fray with its Helio G85 SoC, proving its mettle in the competitive price bracket. With a price of Rs. 54,000, it brings 8GB RAM and 256GB storage to the table. The camera setup mirrors the Infinix Note 30, featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA sensor.

A 32MP front camera with Dual LED flash ensures top-notch selfies. The smartphone’s expansive 6.67-inch 1080p display enhances user experience. A robust 5,000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging, ensures enduring performance.

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Affordable Excellence (Rs. 45,500)

A standout option, the Samsung Galaxy A04s, has earned a place in the Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 60,000 category due to its accessible price and commendable features. This device, priced at Rs. 45,500, boasts a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, providing smooth visuals. It relies on the Exynos 850 SoC, manufactured on an 8nm process.

The device offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, addressing essential performance needs. The camera configuration includes a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. While the front camera is a modest 5MP sensor, the device still presents an attractive package.

Samsung Galaxy A13: Reliability Redefined (Rs. 58,000)

The Samsung Galaxy A13, priced at Rs. 58,000, emerges as an appealing alternative for those seeking a reliable option outside the realm of Chinese brands. It balances value for money and Samsung’s established reputation. The device, albeit being the previous generation, manages to maintain relevance with its 6.6-inch PLS LCD display.

Under the hood, the Exynos 850 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage deliver dependable performance. The quad-camera system encompasses a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. A 5,000 mAh battery ensures steady usage, albeit with 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A14 and Redmi Note 12: Stretching the Budget (Rs. 63,000)

For those willing to extend their budget slightly, the Samsung Galaxy A14 and Redmi Note 12 offer enticing features. Priced at Rs. 63,000, the Galaxy A14 introduces a 6.6-inch 1080p display and an Exynos 850 SoC. The camera configuration remains similar to its predecessor, while the 13MP front camera marks an upgrade.

The Redmi Note 12, starting at Rs. 63,000, impresses with its 6.67-inch AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC ensures optimal performance with Android 12. Its camera setup encompasses a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The ever-evolving landscape of smartphones within the Rs. 60,000 budget necessitates insightful analysis and wise choices. These options, each with its unique strengths, cater to diverse preferences and needs.

