Transformers Invade Pubg Mobile In Epic Crossover For 3 9 Update

PUBG Mobile has announced the global launch of its 3.9 update, featuring a high-profile crossover with the Transformers franchise. Set to release on July 8, 2025, the update introduces Optimus Prime, Megatron, and potentially Bumblebee as in-game characters, along with an entirely new gameplay mode centered around their arrival.







Players can summon these characters using a Spacebridge Beacon, which randomly activates one of the Transformers or supplies. Optimus Prime and Megatron will both be capable of transforming between vehicle and robot forms, each equipped with exclusive ultimate attacks like “Charge Slam” and “Triple Fusion Blast.”

Neon Outposts and Futuristic Vehicles Expand Core Gameplay

In addition to the Transformers-themed mode, the Transformers PUBG Mobile 3.9 update introduces new cyberpunk-style areas such as Neon Outpost and Neon Town. These zones contain Cybertronian supply crates, energy-themed buildings, and updated environmental effects.

New vehicles also enter the battlefield, including an Electromagnetic Tank, a Mega Truck, and a Cosmic Hoverboard that enables players to glide and double-jump. These features aim to deliver a futuristic combat experience layered on top of the classic battle royale gameplay.







Weapon updates are also part of the patch, including the addition of the ASM Abakan assault rifle, sniper barrel attachments, and changes to vehicle drifting mechanics for bikes and motorcycles.

Transformers PUBG Mobile 3.9 Beta Now Live Ahead of July Launch

Transformers PUBG Mobile 3.9 beta testing began earlier this month for Android users who downloaded the APK and joined Discord channels. iOS access is available through Apple’s TestFlight program. The beta allows users to test out new features such as character transformations, neon zones, and rebalanced weapon mechanics.

Tencent Games has confirmed that the official rollout will begin on July 8, with BGMI players in India expected to receive the update shortly thereafter. The update is part of Tencent’s larger strategy to encourage high-profile collaborations and broaden the creative direction of PUBG Mobile.

According to several sources, this update is one of the most ambitious crossovers in the game’s history. Previously, for the 3.8 update, PUBG collaborated with Attack on Titan to pull fans from both universes.