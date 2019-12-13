Transport Minister Visits Careem Care Centre

On the occasion of completing four(4) years of Careem, Awais Qadir Shah, Minister Transport and Mass Mobility, visited Careem Head Office as well as their Care Centre and had a discussion with Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager on progressing forward in terms of providing safe and secure mobility to its users.

The Minister encouraged Careem’s efforts regarding their ambulance services and emergency on call available to both Captains and customers and said:

“Government of Sindh is appreciative of ride-hailing platforms such as Careem, and looks forward to working together with them in public-private partnerships to resolve mobility issues for the people of Sindh”

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager commenting on the occasion, said “We are extremely proud to have turned Careem into a household name in just a matter of four years, and we have still only scratched the surface. Minister Transport has been extremely supportive in helping Careem pave the way towards better mobility for Pakistanis through innovative solutions like Careem”

Careem has customer support services spanning across 3 cities of Karachi, with over 500 agents addressing thousands customer queries in a week through multiple channels including voice, email, live chat and social media handles. Customers and Captains both have access to ambulance and police services available, and are fully insured against any injury during a Careem ride.

In addition to the customer support agents, Careem also has safety and security specialists trained to handle emergencies available 24/7 on their platform for any immediate on ground support.

