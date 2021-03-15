Twitter accidentally suspended users for tweeting a certain word

Twitter began suspending the accounts of people who tweeted the word “Memphis” on Sunday, in a weird platform-wide glitch.

As reported by The Telegraph, sharing a post with the American city name triggered 12-hour suspensions for breaking the company’s rules on sharing private information.

Those who published a tweet with the offending word were immediately shown a pop-up advising that their account would be suspended for 12 hours.

The notice stated: “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission. As a result we have temporarily limited some of your account features while in this state you can still browse Twitter, but you are limited to only sending direct messages to your followers – no tweets, retweets, follows, or likes.”

Verified accounts were not affected.

One user suggested that the issue may be down to an employee who had been told to block a person’s address, but accidentally blocked just the city.

A Twitter spokesman said the problem was the result of a “bug” and that the issue had been resolved.

