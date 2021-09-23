News, Social Media

Twitter is aiming to fix disappearing tweets issue soon

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 36 sec read>

In recent news, Twitter is planning to make some changes to its platform that would prevent tweets from disappearing as you read them. This is a problem that you may or may not have faced, but if you were reading a tweet on your timeline and at the same time someone else replied to it then the original tweet would disappear.

This is something that the company is willing to fix soon. They mentioned this recently on their Twitter Support account.

 

Moreover, the company made it much simpler by replying to a user as follows:
“We want you to be able to stop and read a Tweet without it disappearing from view.”

This will take around two months hence this feature won’t be fixed immediately so you might face these disappearing tweets issues for a while. Though Twitter hasn’t released a proper date in regards to the fixing of this issue the company is aiming to make necessary changes as soon as possible.

Twitter updates
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Pakistan rises 8 places in this year’s Global Innovation Rankings

in News
Sep 23, 2021  ·  

YouTube is working on a video downloads feature for desktop browser

in News, Technology
Sep 23, 2021  ·  

Electric Vehicles and Solar Energy

in Electric Cars, News
Sep 23, 2021  ·  