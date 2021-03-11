News, Technology

Twitter Spaces coming soon to all platforms this April

Usman Aslam

Twitter had announced earlier that they would be launching a new feature called ‘Twitter Spaces’ which would allow users to tweet and talk. The feature which was initially available on iOS is now making its way to all platforms in order to counter Clubhouse’s audio chat rooms.

According to the company, users will be able to join these Spaces but will not be able to create a Twitter Space until April. This news was announced by the company itself in a recent Twitter Space. However, currently, users can both join and talk in existing Spaces.

Last month, the team behind the platform hosted a Space where users could add their feedback and ask questions. Through this live chat and based on user feedback, the team decided to expand the platform further.

Ever since Clubhouse started the live audio chat trend, every major tech company has been looking to get a piece of the pie and gather as many users for their own respective platforms. With Twitter now ahead of Clubhouse due to its expansion to all platforms, it is expected that Clubhouse will provide new features to counter its competitors.

