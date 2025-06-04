Uk Becomes First To Add Ai As Official School Subject

The UK’s Learning Resource Network (LRN) has officially introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a subject at the international GCSE and A-Level stages, becoming the first exam board globally to do so.







This initiative will enable students aged 14 to 19 to explore AI as part of their academic journey, offered through LRN-accredited schools worldwide. The qualification is designed to help young learners understand AI fundamentals, its impact across sectors, and the ethical considerations it raises.

Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, Chief Executive of LRN, emphasized the importance of this decision.

He noted, “This is Britain taking the lead in AI education. By launching the world’s first full school qualification in Artificial Intelligence, we’re setting a global standard — and giving students everywhere the chance to build strong academic foundations for the AI-powered future.”

According to Dr. Tariq, the AI curriculum will carry the same academic weight as core subjects like Mathematics and Physics. It will not only teach theory but also examine how AI is applied in real-world scenarios and the broader implications it has on society.







As AI continues to transform industries, LRN’s move positions the UK as a pioneer in educational innovation. The introduction of AI at this level signals a broader shift in how schools are preparing students for careers shaped by digital and intelligent technologies.