Unused Rooms Of Sindh Governor House To Be Used for IT Training of 50,000 Youngsters

Sindh Government have taken an initiative to encourage the youth of Sindh in gaining IT training and the Government is helping them start their career even without a degree. Following that initiative, the unutilized rooms at a palatial building will help train 50,000 young people The Sindh Governor House in Karachi, a heritage place otherwise reserved for elite visitors only, will soon be utilized for conducting free-of-charge courses in different fields of Information Technology (IT) for 50,000 youngsters.

Incumbent Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, said that preparations were being made to ensure that the initiative of the IT training courses would be launched soon after the month of Ramadan. Tessori said that an aptitude test would be held at the Governor’s House to select the prospective students for the IT courses.

He said the IT training would enable qualified students to earn Rs 300,000 to Rs 500,000 every month. He said there were several large unutilized rooms available at the palatial building of the Governor House and they could be best used for imparting IT training to youth.

He said that services of several charities and non-governmental organizations, having the relevant experience, were being engaged to conduct the IT training. Tessori informed the audience of an introductory session held at the Governor House that he would also arrange scholarships for 1,000 brilliant students for their higher education.

Hassan Baig, whose non-profit is one such NGO whose services will be used to conduct the IT training, said that IT courses to be held at the Governor House would cost several thousand rupees if someone decided to enroll at any private institute to acquire the same computer-related qualification.

He said the training initiative would benefit thousands of students who didn’t have the financial means to get admission at any private training facility. He said the facility of a library, cafeteria, business incubator, and latest IT laboratory facilities would be available to the students.

Baig said the youngsters would be trained in the fields of artificial intelligence, data sciences, web development, graphic designing, blogging, digital content creation, and such fields related to IT.

The Sindh government has also involved international companies in their voyage of training the youth as they have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to partner with Google to enable teachers and students of government-run schools in the province to learn about computers and the Internet.

In the first phase, 250 students and 100 teachers from five government-run schools will be given computer training. Fifty students and 20 teachers from each school will learn about computers. The training will be given under Google’s CS (Computer Science) First and Be Internet Awesome programs. After completion of the first phase, more government-run schools will be selected for computer training.

Both the Education and IT Departments of the Sindh government will ensure that fully functional computer laboratories that are properly equipped are present in the selected schools to execute the training sessions.

Chairman, of Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Saleem Raza Jalbani on Monday said that unemployment could be reduced by imparting technical training to the youth according to the needs of the industry.

While addressing industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that STEVTA was taking steps to equip youth with modern technology and technical skills as per international standards to enable them of getting employment abroad. He added that it would help earn precious foreign exchange as well. He informed that land has been acquired for establishing an institute in Hyderabad with a capacity of training 500 students while efforts were being made to improve the curriculum.

