USEFP announces 2022 Fulbright Student Program for Pakistani students

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced the opening of the 2022 Fulbright Student program.

Sponsored by the US Department of State, the program fully funds the degree, including tuition, maintenance, insurance, and air travel.

All Pakistani citizens with a strong academic background, residing in Pakistan, and committed to returning and serving Pakistan are eligible to apply for the 2022 Fulbright Student Program.

Women, people with disabilities, and individuals hailing from Balochistan, Northern Sindh, Southern Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB are highly encouraged to apply.

Aspirants from all disciplines except clinical medicine are eligible to apply for the 2022 Fulbright Student Program.

Individuals in the fields of water, energy, agriculture, public health, education, social sciences, mass communication, journalism, arts and culture management, including museum studies and heritage conservation, environmental science, urban and regional planning, security and peace studies, and data science disciplines are encouraged to apply.

For the Master’s degree program, candidates having either a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Bachelor’s and Master’s combination totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university are eligible to apply.

Recent graduates, except for MBA and Public Policy/Administration applicants, who require 2 years of work experience, are encouraged to apply.

For the Ph.D. degree program, applicants having a Master’s, M.Phil or comparable degree (a minimum of 18 years of formal education) from an accredited university are eligible to apply.

Candidates having work experience in teaching, research, or the public sector in Pakistan are highly encouraged to apply.

Unlike last year, Graduate Record Examination (GRE General) score report is required from all applicants for the 2022 scholarship program. Under the new scoring system, minimum scores of 138 in the verbal and 136 in the quantitative sections are required.

All candidates will be required to pass the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) after getting selected for the 2022 Fulbright Student Program.

Moreover, all successful candidates will be required to sign a contract with USEFP and, for successful Ph.D. candidates, a bond with the HEC that binds them to return to Pakistan immediately after their program in the US and serve the country for the number of years equivalent to the length of their scholarship program.

The last date for submission of applications is June 9, 2021.

You can watch this video to learn more about the program and about what you need to do in order to boost your chances of selection.