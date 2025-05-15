Valve Confirms No Steam Breach After 89m Sms Codes Leak

In a development to the Steam data breach, Valve has cleared the air once and for all. The company confirmed that its Steam platform was not compromised in the recent dark‑web listing of 89 million user records. According to the company authorities, the leaked data consisted solely of expired one‑time SMS codes and phone numbers—not passwords, payment information, or Steam account details.

It seems like despite initial fears, Steam systems remain secure, but users are still advised to strengthen their account safety by updating passwords, enabling an authenticator app, and reviewing recent login activity.

Earlier, it was reported that a cybercriminal advertised a database of 89 million Steam SMS authentication codes for sale on the dark web. The hacker claiming the data included phone numbers and one‑time passcodes originally valid for 15 minutes. Valve’s official statement emphasized that the sample data contained no passwords, Steam IDs, or payment records and that it did not represent a breach of Steam systems.

Analysts were skeptical about the claim of password hacks early on, as Steam employs a two factor authenticator via email or their app. Known as the Steam Guard, it was established in 2011 with the sole purpose of transferring the SMS‑based codes for recovery as a secondary option.

Valve’s prompt clarification has calmed community fears, but the incident underscores the ongoing risks of third‑party data exposures. Steam is no stranger to such phishing schemes and attacks, and have battled some notable breach attempts in the past.