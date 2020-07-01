VMware Partners Premier Systems to Bolster Enterprise Mobility and Business Continuity in Pakistan

VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software, has announced that it is working with Premier Systems, a leading provider of IT services in Pakistan, to help businesses in the country connect, accelerate, scale and protect their organizational assets as they work through business and societal disruption. With unprecedented number of people now working remotely in the region, VMware has teamed up with Premier Systems to accelerate enterprise mobility to enable business continuity and resilience to support Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

Businesses in Pakistan have been accelerating their digital transformation journeys to capitalize on this growth opportunity. However, with a workforce that is now largely remote, business continuity has become a key priority as organizations focus their efforts on ensuring operations run seamlessly and securely in an effort to continue their pivot towards digitalization.

By working closely with Premier Systems, VMware has amplified its ability to help enterprises across the region implement their business continuity plans quickly, with minimal operational disruptions. The approach involves:

Connecting and engaging workforces via Digital Workspace solutions with seamless access to critical applications via organizational or personal devices

Accelerating the performance of enterprise applications as remote connections increase

Scaling elastic capacity quickly as new remote users come online and service demand rises

Protecting all endpoints as workers more securely access organizational assets remotely

“As our customers navigate challenges never faced before, it is no exaggeration to say the future of work has forever changed. In this new normal, customers need employees to be able to work seamlessly in a secure environment, anywhere, anytime,” said Fan Qu, Director, Partner Business, Southeast Asia and Korea, VMware. “Our partners continue to act as trusted advisors, helping customers adapt and thrive. They have been relied on to set up remote working capabilities, architect cloud and app infrastructure, and deploy intrinsic security solutions for many in a matter of weeks, and sometimes sooner. We are extremely grateful for all their efforts over the past few months.”

“This crisis has put things into a new perspective for all of us, and demands that businesses adopt digital transformation swiftly and modify their product offerings to cater to the needs of their customers,” said Syed Arshad Raza, CEO, Premier Systems Pvt Ltd. “As remote work is so critical for business continuity during this time, we want to provide our customers the necessary support and VMware’s full suite of product and service offerings to bolster enterprise mobility and business continuity through virtual desktops and digital workspaces. We are honored to be working with VMware to support the IT and digital transformation needs of the local business community through this period.”

VMware’s push towards strengthening the region’s enterprise mobility ecosystem follows the company’s recent enhancements to its technology portfolio to enable businesses to Connect, Accelerate, Scale and Protect businesses as they cope with the new normal:

VMware Workspace ONE to provide all employees with a more secure digital workspace on across any device, including personal mobile devices, desktops, and laptops. Harnessing the power of our Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) cloud computing solutions to enable maximum accessibility. The platform will also enable Users without a Windows device to remote access their Window’s desktop at work using VMware Horizon. In addition, VMware Assist allows remote live troubleshooting of devices.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud enables organizations to rapidly deploy high-performance branch access to cloud services or private data centers, giving them the ability to scale their networks swiftly to provide the workforce with optimized access to critical resources anytime, anywhere.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud to enable machine learning and behavioral analytics to empower security teams to harden, prevent, detect, and respond to any threat, vulnerability or risky system configuration in real-time. Thereby better securing endpoints and workloads for businesses to provide a more safe and secure digital workspace for their remote workforce.

VMware, Horizon, Workspace ONE, VeloCloud, Pivotal Labs, and Carbon Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

