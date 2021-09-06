WhatsApp chat transfer from iOS to Android is finally here

Since August 2021, WhatsApp has been working on new features which include chat transfer from iOS to Android which were still in the works but now has finally arrived but for Samsung phones currently.

So if you have a Samsung phone that is running Android 10 or 11 you can then transfer your iPhone chats through the ‘import chat history’ options in Settings. This will include your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. However, this will not include call history and display name transfer.

Moreover, it is to be noted that the transferring of data can not be done wirelessly hence a USB-C to Lightning cable. Once you start the process, the process occurs without WhatsApp getting any more messages or media. As of now, in order to avail of this feature, users will have to ensure their Android device is a Samsung having the latest Android version.

However, this can only work if your Samsung device is new or has gone through a factory reset.