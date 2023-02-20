WhatsApp Launches Picture-in-Picture Video Call Option For IOS

Meta has rolled out a major iOS update for WhatsApp. The update has been seen in WhatsApp version 23.3.77 and finally adds picture-in-picture support for video calls. That’s a feature iOS users of Meta’s chat app have asked for a while and one that the company began testing at the end of last year.

As with PiP modes on other platforms, WhatsApp will minimize your video call when you look at a different app, allowing you to multitask while still seeing the person you’re chatting with over the service. If you can’t access PiP immediately, Meta notes the feature, and other enhancements introduced with WhatsApp’s latest update, will roll out “over the coming weeks.”

WhatsApp said in December that it was working on developing support for picture-in-picture to allow WhatsApp users to multitask and use other apps while remaining on a video call. Introduced on iPhone with iOS 14, picture-in-picture works with apps that play video content, but when it comes to third-party apps, app developers have to implement support for the feature.

Along with this feature, WhatsApp is also releasing the ability to add a caption while sending documents both on iOS and Android. The company is also testing a feature that allows users on iOS to send 100 pictures or documents at one go. This feature is available to Android users with the latest update.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a bunch of Status-related features — the app’s own implementation of the Stories format — including voice updates, emoji reactions to Statuses, rich link previews in Statues, restricting who can view an update, and showing rings around profile picture if they have uploaded a new Status.

WhatsApp 23.3.77 also holds other new features like you to add captions to documents you send over the app. Additionally, Meta has tweaked group chat settings, allowing you to add longer subjects and descriptions to better describe what your chat groups are all about. There’s also a new option to create an avatar you can use for your profile photo and stickers.

