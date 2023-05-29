WhatsApp Set to Enhance its Video Calling Experience by Introducing New Screen Sharing Feature

Messenger, which is another messaging application owned by Meta has had screen sharing features for a long while, WhatsApp, however is expected to get it in a future update

Ever had that frustrating moment where you have to switch from WhatsApp to Messenger just so that you could share your screen with the other person? Well, the problem will probably be solved soon since WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.23.11.19 has just received an update where users are able to share their screen while being on a video call.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks and reports all new WhatsApp features, said that the messaging application will soon get the screen share feature similar to Messenger, allowing its users to easily share their screens while being on a video call.

Reporting the feature, WABetaInfo went on to include a detailed explanation, saying that the screen share feature can easily be accessed while a user is on a video call and can be spotted under the call control view.

Just like all other features on the WhatsApp messenger, users will be in complete control of screen sharing and will be allowed to end the process at any point in the video call. Apart from that each user will first have to explicitly provide consent before their screen is shared to other users on the messaging application.

WhatsApp has recently been on a feature spree and the application is seemingly going to receive a lot of updates in the near future with the biggest one being WhatsApp shift from phone numbers to usernames ending user reliance on phone numbers.

Users can easily find both the WhatsApp screen sharing and username features after updating to the latest version of the WhatsApp Beta for Android.

