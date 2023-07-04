WhatsApp Unveiled QR-Code Feature To Transfer Data For Easy Phone Switches

Meta-owned WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app, has introduced many advanced and exciting features this year. WhatsApp has recently unveiled a new feature to transfer data from one phone to another. Now users can quickly share their data from an old phone to a new one using the QR-code feature.

According to the latest announcement made by the company, a QR-based system has been introduced that allows users to seamlessly migrate their WhatsApp data when switching to a new device operating on the same system, no matter its iOS or Android. The main focus is to provide a user-friendly platform by introducing new and improved features.

How does It work?

To make the feature work and transfer the chat history, ensure both the devices (old and new) are turned on and connected to the same WiFi network.

Open WhatsApp on your old device and go to Settings>Chat>Chat Transfers

After this step, the QR code will appear on your screen

Scan the QR code from the new phone to complete the transfer process

As per the company, this method is more secure and reliable than third-party solutions, as the data is encrypted and only shared between the two devices over the local network. These new features enhance security measures and data transfer reliability and provide a safe and private migration experience.

Previously, WhatsApp data transfer was a lengthy and hectic process and relied on cloud backups to transfer data from one device to another using the same operating system, iOS or Android. This is the first time the company has introduced a fantastic feature that gives a sense of data protection while transferring the data.

Previously, users could also migrate their data between iOS and Android, where the method was quite complex. At the same time, the new QR-code data transfer is a straightforward process in less time. WhatsApp also offers a multi-device functionality, enabling users to sync messages across various devices using a single phone number.

Currently, they expanded this feature to make the process easy and to support multiple phones. The method provides users even more convenience and flexibility by introducing new QR-code chat history transfer and its ongoing efforts to enhance cross-device functionality. WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the user experience and ensure smooth transitions when you plan to switch to a new device.

Recently, WhatsApp has worked a lot to enhance its functionality by introducing various new features. From improved functionality to boosting privacy, the new feature provides users with new and improved ways to connect ta ms communicate with their colleagues and loved ones.

In 2023, WhatsApp introduced many enhanced features, including using one account on Upto 4 phones, password-protected chats, true caller, animated emojis, saving disappearing messages, exit group chats without notifying anyone, controlling who can see you when you are online, and preventing screenshots on view-once statements.

