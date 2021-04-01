WhatsApp users facing multiple spam verification messages

In recent news, WhatsApp users have said to be receiving spam verification messages which were actually an attempt to steal their accounts and their respective data associated.

Users were asked to send a certain code for verification of their accounts. The message which asked for the code stated the following:

“Prove that you’re a human sending the code you’ve just received from WhatsApp, or your account will be disabled tomorrow”.

According to WABetaInfo in a recent tweet, WhatsApp did not send any message which requested any sort of verification. WABetaInfo further stated that the service does not ask for any six-digit code to verify accounts. These are primarily random accounts that just send such harmful messages that allow these hackers to steal data.

Another attempt to steal your WhatsApp account: "prove that you're a human sending the code you've just received from WhatsApp, or your account will be disabled tomorrow". Please. Please. Please. Be careful and enable the Two Step Verification in WhatsApp Settings > Account! https://t.co/yKvj2zaVnR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 30, 2021

Hence, the service recommended ensuring that users have enabled two-step verification and block and report such unofficial accounts that ask for your data.