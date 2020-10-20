WhatsApp Web may let you make calls soon

One of the most integral features missing from WhatsApp Web is the ability to make voice and video calls. It gets frustrating when your phone battery is dead but your friends are calling and you have to leave soon to charge your phone. Not anymore!

📞 WhatsApp Web 2.2043.7: what’s new? • More details and screenshots for Voice and Video Calls, from WhatsApp Web!

• WhatsApp has also added a "BETA" label, suggesting to offer Calls from WhatsApp Web soon!https://t.co/kkk9Oq5Mqx NOTE: This feature will be enabled soon. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 19, 2020

WhatsApp Beta Info has confirmed that the voice and video call option will soon be added to WhatsApp Web. Currently, they are beta testing this feature. The feature may be added as soon as a few weeks while being in Beta. This includes support for group voice and video calls as well.

Whenever you receive a call, you will get a popup window where you can accept or decline the incoming call. When you call someone yourself, the window will be smaller so it doesn’t get in your way. The buttons for calling someone will appear at the top right next to the search option in chat.

This is one of the most awaited features in WhatsApp Web and you won’t have to switch to your phone to attend important calls while you work. Just make sure you have WhatsApp Web on and you will be set.

This feature was anticipated way back in June 2020 along with native support for dark mode but WhatsApp decided not to release it then. Are you excited about this new feature? Let us know in the comments below!

Image Source: WBI, Medium

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk