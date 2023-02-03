When Google-Meta Has Fired Thousands Of Employees; This Indian Tech-Company, Tridhya Tech, Gifted 13 Cars To Its Employees

Tridhya Tech, an Ahmedabad-based IT firm, is making headlines these days. The company recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. The company has given 13 expensive cars to its employees as a reward for their efforts. Hari Subramanian the Marketing Head of Tridhya Tech said at the occasion:

“We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees,”

We have been hearing news about bit techs firing thousands and thousands of people, Google and Meta laying off thousands of employees, and on the other hand, Tridhya Tech giving cars to 13 of its employees.

MD Ramesh Marand explained that whatever his company has accomplished in the last five years is the result of the employees’ hard work. Marand stated that the company rewarded employees to recognize their hard work and commitment and that the company believes in sharing the money earned with the employees.

According to Marand, this reward for employees is not the last time it is doing so, as it will continue to offer rewards to its employees in the future. According to him, it instills a sense of belief and motivation among the staff members to remain involved in the business and keep on taking it to new heights. He concluded by saying that all the employees in his company appreciated this gesture given to the employees by their employer.

According to Marand, the company will continue to offer similar programs to its employees in the future. Such initiatives will motivate employees to work hard for the company and stay involved, he said, noting that the company’s initiative was well received by employees.

Speaking at the occasion, one of the 13 employees expressed his gratitude and said:

“It was an unexpected initiative, it feels great to be appreciated for the hard work you have put in and get the results for it. However, getting a car from your employer is a whole new level. The company never fails to appreciate our contribution to the growth.”

Tridhya Tech is actually a software development company that offers its services for eCommerce, web, and mobile application development. The company claims to provide complete tech solutions. The company which is based in Ahmedabad caters to clients in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

It happened just days after Kissflow, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company based in Chennai, gifted five of its senior executives with expensive BMW automobiles worth approximately Rs. 1 crore.

The tech sector across the globe is witnessing a massive wave of layoffs, thanks to less-than-expected growth. Google and Amazon started the new year with their biggest layoffs in history. Google laid off 12,000 employees in January and Amazon has announced that it will remove 18,000 employees. The tech sector, within a period of a few months, has laid off over 1,50,000 employees across the globe.

