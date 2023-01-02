When Will GTA 6 Be Released? Major Leaks, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far!

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA) is unarguably the most anticipated game of this decade and Rockstar games, the maker of GTA, has been teasing the game for almost 10 years since the release of the previous GTA game i.e. GTA 5. Along with Rockstar, hackers have also played their parts in teasing the gamers by leaking much footage and scenes from the game.

On September 18, a GTA 6 leak saw over 90 videos and screenshots from an early, in-development alpha build of the game surface online. Rockstar has acknowledged and authenticated the hack and is working to scrub the leaked material from the internet.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak has revealed some new details about the game – including information on the GTA 6 location, characters, and gameplay.

When is GTA 6 Expected to Release?

According to rumors, Bloomberg reports, and hypotheses of official Rockstar messages, we are still at least a couple of years away from the GTA 6 release. Rockstar insiders say that the GTA 6 launch date is still “two years away” and will be set in a Vice City-style Miami, featuring a Latina, female protagonist. The only other rumor is that we could see the first official GTA 6 trailer sometime in 2023.

Why Is GTA 6 Taking So Long?

GTA 6 is taking so long to come out because between the success of GTA 5 and GTA Online, not to mention the scope of Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s no surprise that Rockstar is taking its time. The studio said as much when it confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. Rockstar went out of its way to cite “the unprecedented longevity of GTA 5”.

Where Will GTA 6 Be Located?

Some details revealed from the extensive list of rumors and leaks suggest that the GTA 6 is set in modern-day Vice City and not the ‘80s, as some suspected. Judging by leaked footage of Jason entering a Vice City Metro train, this seems to be accurate.

As for the GTA 6 map, this version of Vice City and the surrounding areas could be twice as large as GTA 5’s Los Santos. Rumors also suggest that the campaign’s map will change over time through DLC to include new areas or update existing ones based on whatever theme the DLC has.

The new GTA Online mode may take place on an ‘evolving map’ that changes with every update, much like how the Fortnite map changes with every new season. While the leaks have shown off the new female playable character, rumors were circulating about this long beforehand.

Eagle-eyed users from GTA Forums have found some clues, keeping track of some of the voice talent. One actor, Natonia Monet, originally lists on her CV a performance as “Tamara” under a project known by the codename “Fireball”.

How Will The Gameplay of GTA 6 Be?

Assuming from the early development footage which was leaked out and revealed that Rockstar is at least investigating and playtesting some new mechanics. A new series of stealth mechanics is being introduced, with footage depicting characters crawling while prone, and even carrying bodies.

The weapon wheel is returning in some capacity, and the leaked footage suggests that Rockstar is introducing new health buff items such as painkillers. We can also see that the Five Star ‘Wanted’ system is returning and that the VCPD have improved AI routines for tracking Jason and Lucia after you get on their radar.

While we wait for GTA 6, why not jump into one of the best Rockstar games of all time or one of these great games like GTA? Failing that, create some chaos with these handy GTA 5 cheats.

Read More: