By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbise Matric Result For 2025 Announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially released the results for the 2025 SSC Part I & II examinations today at 1:30 pm.

Students who sat for the annual exams earlier this year can now check their results, which were published at 1:30 PM (PST) on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

How to Check FBISE Result?

Students can easily check their results through the following channels:

  • Visit www.fbise.edu.pk to view and download the result sheets.
  • The results of Class 9 and 10 can be accessed by sending an SMS to 5050 with the format ‘FB <space> Roll Number.’
  • For any queries or assistance, students can call the official helpline at 111-032-473.
  • The Federal Board’s social media platforms will also provide updates and further announcements.

BISE Lahore Restricts Access to Tabulation Branches Ahead of Matric Results

After FBISE Result, as the BISE Punjab result nears, The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore strictly restricted unauthorized access to its Matriculation Tabulation Branches. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and security for the upcoming 2025 matriculation results.

According to official directives, no outsider will be allowed entry into the areas where sensitive exam result data is processed. This decision addresses growing concerns regarding potential data leaks, interference, and result manipulation.

Matriculation examinations under Punjab’s education boards, including BISE Lahore, were held in March and April 2025. Students are now awaiting their results, which will be officially released on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

