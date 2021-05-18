Windows 10 offers Ransomware Protection which can be easily turned on

Ransomware not only denies access to the data but demands a ransom be paid. Criminals are also increasingly turning to so-called “double extortion,” whereby they threaten to expose sensitive user data if a separate ransom isn’t paid promptly.

Not many Windows users know this but, Microsoft offers built-in ransomware protection as part of Windows Defender, which can be accessed under Virus & Threat Protection.

The basics for turning it on aren’t complicated: All you need to do is, type in “Ransomware Protection” in the Windows 10 Cortana search bar (located in the bottom lower left of the screen), then go to the “Ransomware Protection” screen.

The size of the ransomware payments made to cybercriminals is on the rise. In 2020, the average cost of ransomware nearly tripled to $312,493 in 2020 while the highest ransomware demand ever recorded shot up to $30 Million as the malicious attacks increased during the last year. Last month, Apple was targeted in a $50 Million Ransomware Attack, with the iMac and MacBook Details Leaked.

Researchers have consistently warned that Ransomware attackers are winning and growing even more confident with time.