Windows 11 has officially arrived and will be available as a free update

In recent news, Microsoft has officially released the new Windows 11 and will be offered to all Windows 10 users as a free update given that their PCs are compatible with the new Windows 11 operating system.

This also includes that your machine must be running Intel’s 8th generation CPUs or later, AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs or later that have 4GB RAM and 64B storage at a minimum. In addition, the PC must at least have a 720p display and a DirectX 12 compatible GPU.

To get the new Windows 11, you’ll have to wait to check the Windows Update section in the system settings on your existing Windows 10 OS. The Windows 11 will first land on the newer devices that have been launched in 2021 and would slowly move on to older models. Older PCs may take up to next year to get the update.

Alternatively, you can grab the update through Microsoft’s Windows 11 download assistant, and from there on you can download the OS directly from the website. Once, downloaded, you can install it whenever you want. This can be done by creating a bootable USB or burn the ISO file onto a DVD.