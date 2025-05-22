Xiaomi Joins 3nm Race with XRing O1 Launch

Xiaomi has officially entered the elite realm of 3-nanometer (nm) chip design. With the launch of its self-developed XRing O1 chip, the Beijing-based tech company has become only the fourth in the world to mass-produce a mobile SoC at this advanced scale, joining Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek.







Xiaomi’s breakthrough in the 3nm territory was confirmed by Lei Jun, the company’s founder and CEO, through a May 20, 2025, post on Weibo. Lei stated that the XRing O1, based on a 3nm lithography process, will be powering the brand’s upcoming 15S Pro smartphone and Pad 7 Ultra tablet.

The chip has around 19 billion transistors. It matches the Apple A17 Pro in complexity as well as density. This puts Xiaomi in direct competition with top global players. Early GeekBench results show strong performance. The XRing O1 rivals Apple’s A18 series and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. It ranks among the world’s top integrated circuits.

A Strategic Leap in the Global Chip Race

Despite stringent US export restrictions, Xiaomi’s accomplishment reflects China’s determination to carve out a more independent and technologically advanced future. These restrictions were specifically designed to limit access to cutting-edge chipmaking tools and AI processors.







China’s domestic foundries cannot yet mass-produce 3nm chips due to current constraints. Interestingly, analysts believe Xiaomi partnered with TSMC. TSMC is one of the few global companies capable of producing chips at this scale. This follows the model used by global giants like Apple and Nvidia, who also outsource chip manufacturing to TSMC.

Heavy Investment and Long-Term Vision

The development of the XRing O1 didn’t come cheap. Xiaomi has reportedly invested 13.5 billion yuan (US$1.9 billion) in the chip’s R&D alone. This forms part of a broader commitment by the company to spend 50 billion yuan over the next decade to build out its semiconductor capabilities. Lei Jun also reiterated this pledge in his Weibo post.

“Chinese technology giant Xiaomi will invest at least 50 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) over the next 10 years to develop its chips,” he wrote.

By creating its own chip, Xiaomi is inching closer to vertical integration. It is a strategy that reduces dependency on external suppliers while enhancing control over product quality and innovation. However, market success will depend on more than raw performance; robust software optimization and ecosystem development will be key areas where competitors like Apple and Qualcomm already have a head start.

Despite potentially reducing future reliance on Qualcomm, Xiaomi’s long-standing partner doesn’t appear threatened. Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, assured the media at Computex 2025 that the partnership remains strong.

“We remain a strategic supplier of chips for Xiaomi… Qualcomm Snapdragon chips are used in the Xiaomi flagships and will continue to be used in the Xiaomi flagships,” he said.

The announcement has sparked widespread praise in Chinese media. State broadcaster CCTV hailed the development as “exciting news for the country’s semiconductor industry,” while People’s Daily described it as a milestone in “hardcore technology,” reinforcing China’s commitment to technological self-reliance.

Reports also noted that the country’s semiconductor exports exceeded 1 trillion yuan last year.

What’s Next?

The XRing O1 is scheduled to be formally unveiled at Xiaomi’s upcoming launch event on May 22, alongside the 15S Pro and Pad 7 Ultra. Expectations are high as industry experts await real-world performance reviews.

This launch isn’t just about a new chip; it marks a turning point in China’s journey toward global semiconductor leadership and redefines Xiaomi’s standing in the high-end smartphone market.