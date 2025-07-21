Fortnite fans woke up to a surprise as Epic Games launched a Cyborg skin. With the launch, you can now play the game as any Teen Titans character.

The addition comes after teased returns of Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Robin. However, with the unexpected arrival of Cyborg, the squad is finally complete for the whole of 650 million Fortnite players to choose.

Let’s Break Down The Launch

The launch was so stealthy that even the most active Fortnite leakers didn’t spot it until mere moments before the shop reset.

Gamers saw Cyborg appear in the Item Shop at 1,500 V‑Bucks, with an optional bundle including emote, back bling, and glider for 1,700 V‑Bucks.

Obiously, it sent players scrambling to grab Cyborg before the day ended.

Teen Titans New Bundle Breakdown

Cyborg skin: 1,500 V‑Bucks

Cy’s Booster Pack (lights and effects): 300 V‑Bucks

Booyah Emote: 300 V‑Bucks

A total of 1,700 V‑Bucks gets you the full digital set in the Fortnite Item or Web Shop.

Teen Titans Fans Rejoice

This Cyborg drop completes the classic Teen Titans quintet: Raven, Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, and now Cyborg. It’s a nostalgic win for fans of the animated series who have been patiently waiting for the full team to be reunited inside Fortnite.

How to Grab Teen Titans & Cyborg Now

Head to your Fortnite Item Shop to claim Cyborg before he disappears.

Want the full package? The bundle offers additional perks and cosmetic flair. And if you want to complete the Teen Titans lineup, secure Raven via past Battle Passes and Robin through this season’s pass. Note that Starfire is also available for V-Bucks, just like Cyborg.

You can also get Beast Boy for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, but if you were quick enough to hop on the Teen Titans Cup, you would already have him as a reward.

What This Reveal Means for Future Crossovers

Fortnite’s DC crossover streak continues strong. With Cyborg’s surprise appearance, speculation is already rising about what comes next. We already saw the Superman skin making its way to the game earlier this month. Could Batman or Wonder Woman be on the way?

Gamers will have to wait to find out what comes next.