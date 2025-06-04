Blumhouse Productions, in collaboration with James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Kinetic Games, has announced the development of a film adaptation of the popular horror video game Phasmophobia.







The game, released in early access in 2020, gained acclaim for its cooperative ghost-hunting gameplay, where players assume the roles of paranormal investigators identifying various types of spirits in haunted locations. It became particularly popular during the lockdown times of COVID-19, among other games like Among Us.

Daniel Knight, director of Kinetic Games and lead developer of Phasmophobia, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating:

“We’re thrilled to officially announce that a Phasmophobia film adaption is in development—it’s a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting.”

He acknowledged the game’s unexpected success and the support from its community.







The adaptation aligns with Blumhouse’s continued investment in horror-themed game adaptations, following projects like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Dead by Daylight. Atomic Monster, known for films such as The Conjuring and M3GAN, brings additional horror pedigree to the collaboration.

In tandem with the film announcement, Kinetic Games revealed plans for a significant update to Phasmophobia, titled the Chronicle update, set to release in June. This update will overhaul the game’s level and progression systems, introduce new maps, and rework existing locations like the Grafton Farmhouse.

With the combined expertise of Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, the Phasmophobia film aims to capture the chilling atmosphere and cooperative spirit that made the game a standout in the horror genre.