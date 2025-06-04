By AbdulWasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
You Cant Believe This Horror Video Game Is Getting Its Own Movie

Blumhouse Productions, in collaboration with James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Kinetic Games, has announced the development of a film adaptation of the popular horror video game Phasmophobia.



The game, released in early access in 2020, gained acclaim for its cooperative ghost-hunting gameplay, where players assume the roles of paranormal investigators identifying various types of spirits in haunted locations. It became particularly popular during the lockdown times of COVID-19, among other games like Among Us.

Daniel Knight, director of Kinetic Games and lead developer of Phasmophobia, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating:

“We’re thrilled to officially announce that a Phasmophobia film adaption is in development—it’s a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting.”

He acknowledged the game’s unexpected success and the support from its community.



The adaptation aligns with Blumhouse’s continued investment in horror-themed game adaptations, following projects like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Dead by Daylight. Atomic Monster, known for films such as The Conjuring and M3GAN, brings additional horror pedigree to the collaboration.

In tandem with the film announcement, Kinetic Games revealed plans for a significant update to Phasmophobia, titled the Chronicle update, set to release in June. This update will overhaul the game’s level and progression systems, introduce new maps, and rework existing locations like the Grafton Farmhouse.

With the combined expertise of Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, the Phasmophobia film aims to capture the chilling atmosphere and cooperative spirit that made the game a standout in the horror genre.

Gaming, Horror Video Games
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Lumma Stealer Maas Resurfaces Despite Global Takedown Efforts

Lumma Stealer MaaS Resurfaces Despite Global Takedown Efforts

Imf Supports Tax Cut For Salaried Rejects Wealth Levies

IMF Supports Tax Cut for Salaried, Rejects Wealth Levies

Supernet Secures Rs800 Million Deal To Enhance Banking Connectivity

Supernet Expands Cybersecurity Reach with New Telecom Contracts

Meta Accused Of Tracking Android Users Bypassing Security

Meta Accused Of Tracking Android Users & Bypassing Security

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature For User Profiles

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature for User Profiles

Pakistan Defence Budget May Get A Whopping 114 Rise This Year

Pakistan Defence Budget May Get a Whopping 114% Rise This Year

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live In Pakistan

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live in Pakistan

Pakistan Crypto Chief Sparks U S Collaboration With White House Meeting

US-Pakistan Crypto Collaboration in Focus at White House Meeting

How Video Games Are Secretly Teaching Adults Coding

How Video Games Are Secretly Teaching Adults Coding

Islamabad Revises Metro And Electric Bus Ticket Rates

Islamabad Announces New Metro & Electric Bus Ticket Rates

Deepseeks New Ai Model May Mirror Googles Gemini

DeepSeek’s New AI Model May Mirror Google’s Gemini

Experts Warn Of Deadly Super Typhoid Spread

Scientists Develop Protein Coating That Blocks All Bacteria

Judge Weighs Softer Remedies In Google Antitrust Trial

Google Settles Lawsuit; Will Spend $500 Million On Internal Compliance