YouTube Star Mr Beast Says He Declined An Invitation To ‘Ride The Titanic Sub’:Kind Of Scary That I Could Have Been On It

YouTube Artists Me Beast tweeted that he didn’t accept the chance to ride the Titanic Sub.’

Titan by OceanGate faced a “catastrophic implosion with all five people on board presumed dead.

Many important public figures have claimed they turned down the chance to go on the sub.

Me Beast, a famous YouTube star, suggested that he was invited to get a chance to see the remains of Titanic on OceanGate Titan vessel, but I didn’t accept the offer.

Mr. Beast, in his tweet, shared a msg indicating he was invited to go on what he described as “the Titanic submarine.”

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

Though, he did not make it clear that the text was from the Titan or who it was from. Further obscuring who sent it, the screenshot depicts an able iMessage bubble.

“Also, I am going to the Titanic in a submarine later this month. The team would be stoked to have you along, per the message.

Mr Beast tweeted that he said no to the offer. “Kind of scary that I could have been on it,” tweeted the YouTuber, who has over 160 million subscribers.

Mr. Beast’s followers didn’t immediately respond to a request. The OceanGate Titan suffered a “catastrophic implosion” after descending the site of the Titanic wreckage. The passengers, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and five other passengers, died instantly.

There is an ongoing investigation into what led to the implosion of the OceanGate Titan submersible, which killed all five people on this decent trip to the Titanic wreckage.

Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani-born businessman Shezada Dawood and his son Suleman, who were British citizens, were in the Titan.

Jay Bloom, Las Vegas financier, claimed that he rejected a cut-price offer from Stockton Rush to join the doomed trip. According to Bloom, Rush tried to dismiss his safety concerns.

On the other hand, British actor Ross Kemp had also planned to shoot a documentary on the Titan, but the plan was scrapped after his production company deemed the sub “not fit for purpose.”

The Titan was on a dive into the Titanic wreck on June 18 when it imploded. Though, the investigation is its initial phase to recover the wreckage of the sub. So far, five significant pieces have been found 3,800 m below the surface in a large debris field near the bow of the Titanic.

Cpt Neubauer stated that investigators would take “all precautions” if they discover human remains. According to him, “investigation could lead to tougher regulations and safety recommendations for submersible, but could not confirm how long it would take to complete.”

In addition, he also said that “it was not policy to charge for search and rescue and the service does not put a cost on human life or rescuing people in the “dangerous environment” of the ocean, we always answer the call.”

