ZeroAvia Moves One Step Closer To Hydrogen-Powered Test Flights

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has permitted ZeroAvia to fly a modified Dornier 288 aircraft with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system.

ZeroAvia is the leading innovator in decarbonising commercial aviation. In the past, it has completed the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered flight.

The company’s accomplishment is the first step to realizing the transformational possibilities in shifting from fossil fuels to zero-emission.

In 2020, the company made its first hydrogen-electric passenger plane flight. As per the CEO, ‘it is hard to put into words what this means to our team, but also for everybody interested in zero-emission flight. Some experimental aircraft have flown using hydrogen fuel cells as a power source. ZeroAvia’s team and our partner companies can be proud of their work getting us to this point. I want to thank our investors and the UK government for supporting us.

The 19-seater aircraft has twin engines and will undergo testing by the company starting in January.

Specification

The plane has modern high-tech specifications which enable to stand out among all the high-power aircraft.

The plane features a 600 kW hydrogen-electric power train on its left wing. In contrast, the right side contains a conventional Honeywell TPE -331 stock engine. The dual design helps to provide redundancy during testing.

Moreover, ZeroAvia thoroughly tested the aircraft on the ground and reviewed its development program before approving its flight with the CAA.

However, the specifications to test the 19-seater were much more stringent than those used to test the company’s six-seat prototype hydrogen-electric model in 2022.

In addition, Val Mifakhov, CEO of ZeroAvia, stated in a press release that “Earning our whole part 21 permit to fly with the CAA is a critical milestone. As we develop a zero-emission aviation propulsion system. That will be the most environmental and economical solution to the industry’s climate impact.

Moreover, we will be starting 2023 in the best way possible by demonstrating through the flight that actual zero-emission commercial flight is much closer than many think”.

Hence, part 21 belongs to the regulatory approval process for aircraft design in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On the other hand, with plans to operate yeh hydrogen-powered air raft commercially by 2025, ZeroAvia is planning to develop a version of the ZA600. According to the company, the plane will be ready for commercial use by the end of 2023.

Besides, the Dornier 228 will be the most significant aircraft with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system once test flights start.

