Zindigi Pilots Instant Debit Card Issuance for Zindigi & JS Bank Customers: A Pioneering Leap Towards Pakistan’s Tech-Driven Future

Zindigi JS bank

Islamabad, Pakistan – August 13,2023 – In a groundbreaking initiative that underscores its commitment to spearhead Pakistan’s digital growth, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, is launching a state of the art, Instant Debit Card Issuance Facility to enhance customer convenience at multiple locations nationwide with further spread to follow.

This pioneering offering marks a significant stride in customer service, allowing customers to receive a fully functional debit card immediately upon opening an account or applying for a replacement card. This innovation eradicates the previously cumbersome waiting period, reflecting a bold step towards a tech-driven future.

Noman Azhar, CO – Zindigi, expressed his enthusiasm stating: “We are thrilled to introduce the instant debit card issuance facility to our valued customers. This technological leap is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled simplicity and convenience to all, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for our valued partners.”

The introduction of this cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with Zindigi’s dedication to innovation within the financial services industry. It not only sets a new benchmark for customer experience but also reinforces the position of Zindigi, powered by JS Bank as a leading player in the financial services sector.

