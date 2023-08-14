Musk “isn’t serious” About Holding a Cage Fight; Says Zuckerberg

“If he ever agrees on a date, you’ll hear it from me, until then assume anything Musk says to be incorrect,” says Zuckerberg in one of his latest thread

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called out Elon Musk in one of his latest posts on ‘Threads’, telling his followers that Musk “isn’t serious” about holding a cage fight and telling them to “move on” from the idea of ever getting to see the two billionaires fighting.

Both CEO’s agreed to the fight in June and have since then been hurling subtle or even direct insults at each other, failing to ever schedule a date for the fight.

Zuckerberg, better trained out of the two, claims that he offered Musk “a real date”, however, he has avoided the fight with excuses. Musk on the other hand says that he is willing to have a cage fight with Zuckerberg “as early as Monday”.

Well Zuckerberg did actually suggest the cage fight to take place on 26 August, but failed to receive any confirmation.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” said Zuckerberg on Threads.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” he added.

An ancient Rome theme fight at the ‘colosseum’

While Zuckerberg was busy calling Musk out for a fight date, Musk was busy with some other preparations. During the same week, Musk wrote to his followers on X, and claimed to have spoken with the foreign minister of Italy regarding the possibility of Italy hosting the showdown at the colosseum, while also suggesting for the event to have “an ancient Rome theme”.

From ‘colosseum’ to the ‘Backyard’

A cage fight, the prospect of which collected massive hype and two locational changes has ultimately reached their third location, ‘Zuckerberg’s backyard’, well that’s what screenshots of text messages between Musk and Zuckerberg says.

In the text messages, Musk is seen asking Zuckerberg for a ‘practice fight’ at his house next week. Zuckerberg however wasn’t as friendly with the idea of practicing with his opponent, telling Musk to train on his own and let him know when he is ready to compete.

Getting viral on X, the screenshot for the text message caught Musk attention, who then went onto reveal a full version of the conversation, and the only extra detail it had was a little jab of insult on Zuckerberg, with Musk telling him that it’s unlikely for him to ever win considering the massive weight difference between the two.

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Read more: