021Disrupt 2020 to host 5000+ Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Disruptors in Pakistan

021Disrupt, Pakistan’s premier technology and entrepreneurship conference by The Nest I/O, is all set to take place virtually from November 30th – December 5th. Running in its 4th year, the upcoming edition will host over 5000+ disruptors in the entrepreneurial, technology, and digital ecosystem of Pakistan.

This year, 021Disrupt is virtual that brings the opportunity to expand the horizons of this conference beyond borders. So whether it is a panel that offers a window in the minds of international pioneers or an investor meeting that changes the course for a startup, the conference will be a guide into a brave new future.

021Disrupt 2020 is bringing 60+ international and local speakers from diverse industrial sectors. 30+ investors and mentors are also joining in to have one-to-one conversations with more than 500+ startups across Pakistan. Be it workshops, curated panels, or round-tables, the conference has everything for startups, professionals, and students.

Joining the speaker lineup, the global voices include Guy Kawasaki – Chief Evangelist Canva, Mary Grove – Managing Partner, Bread and Butter Ventures, Chris Yeh – Cofounder, The Global Scaling Academy, Mudassir Sheikha – CEO & Co-Founder Careem, Durdana Achakzai – Group Director Digital Transformation & Chief Digital Officer, Vodaphone UK, William Bao Bean – General Partner SOSV and various other venture capitalists!

Pakistani voices at the forefront of disrupting local industries include Muhammad Aurangzeb – President & CEO HBL, Ghias Khan – CEO & President, Engro Corporation, Amir Paracha – CEO & Chairman, Unilever Pakistan, Muneeb Maayr, – Founder & CEO Bykea, Rabeel Warraich – Founder & CEO Sarmayacar, Aatif Aawan – Founding Managing Partner Indus Valley Capital and Mashhood Rastgar – Chief Technology Officer, SastaTicket.pk.

The previous year, 021Disrupt hosted 1100+ attendees, which included over 600+ startups engaging with 55+ investors in Office Hours. Each investor brought along ticket sizes ranging from $20,000 to $7 million. The conference garnered a digital reach of 90 million audiences across social media platforms.

President P@SHA and Founder The Nest I/O, Jehan Ara shares, “After several months of intense activity, we’re really excited to launch 021Disrupt 2020. It is our flagship yearly event and a lot of passion, love and effort goes into making it a reality. Each year we’re humbled and grateful for the response we get from our community. This year has been a challenging year for startups and professionals alike. As responsible citizens, we made a decision early on to make 021Disrupt 2020 a virtual event. This will not only keep our participants and speakers safe, it will also enable participation from all over the world making it an even more vibrant event. We can’t wait to have you join us!”

Supported by HBL, 021Disrupt is ready to provide a virtual, albeit immersive experience to all the attendees with an opportunity to engage, partner, co-create, and invest in the future of technology and innovation in Pakistan.

