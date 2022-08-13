5 Best Laptops Under 100k in Pakistan – 2022

Purchasing a new laptop has become increasingly challenging as new models enter the market daily. So, picking a laptop that meets your needs and falls within your budget is very important. With the dollar rate rising daily, finding an excellent low-cost laptop with decent specs is not easy. A laptop with the latest generation, a fantastic display, and sufficient storage is ideal are some features that cannot be compromised and are essential for anyone.

So, without further ado, we’ll look at some of the best laptops under 100k in Pakistan this year.

Lenovo Ideapad L3 15 ( ~Rs.87k)

Lenovo’s Ideapad series has been a reliable solution for people in business since its launch. It has a good battery life for regular work tasks and is simple to maintain long-term. The Lenovo Ideapad L3 15 is distinguished by its extensive upgrade options and steady performance.

Lenovo is a well-known brand in the Pakistani laptop market, and there is a good reason for this. The brand design may not be the finest in the industry, but the gadget ticks all the correct boxes in most functions. In the Pakistani market, finding a good value laptop under 100k might be difficult, but Lenovo offers excellent solutions that stand out from its competitors.

Dell 3583 Core i5 (~Rs.75k)

Dell 3583 Core i5 is a stylish and vibrant laptop that you should consider purchasing if you’re on a budget. It is a very lightweight laptop you can easily carry wherever you go. Its features are impressive, as this laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, enabling you to save files and work faster than with any other laptop. Its display has anti-glare technology, allowing you to work without worrying about it straining your eyes.

Due to its impressive features, the laptop has a good battery life to perform your routine tasks efficiently. Undoubtedly, this laptop is a very handy one without breaking the bank.

Infinix Inbook X2 (Core I3 10th Gen) (~Rs. 88k)

The Infinix InBook X2 is a 14-inch thin and light laptop with an aluminium alloy chassis that is powered by Intel’s 10th generation CPUs, and is the latest addition to Infinix’s InBook laptop line.

Infinix has installed dual-led flash modules on either side of the built-in webcam for improved clarity during video chat.

The laptop includes a 50Wh battery that charges using the included 45W USB-C power converter that supports PD. According to Inifinx, you may get up to nine hours of mixed usage and eleven hours of online surfing on a single charge.

Overall, the Infinix InBook X2 is an ultra-lightweight and affordable laptop with enough performance for day-to-day tasks, and it should appeal to students or professionals who carry their laptops frequently.

HP Pavilion 15 CS0053 ( ~Rs.92k)

For a long time, the HP Pavilion has been the most dynamic alternative for large-scale enterprises. This gadget provides all of the necessary functions for the ordinary user. This powerful collaborative monster is powered by a sleek design and seamless operation.

One thing frequently emphasized in all of the excellent reviews for the HP Pavilion 15 is its performance under severe stress. Device response is a deciding issue for many business organizations, but this laptop comes out on top. It will be a reliable companion without breaking the bank in Pakistan’s Rs. 100,000 laptop market.

Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 5 ( ~Rs.85k)

A modest yet intriguing combo that covers practically every workplace necessity but is most renowned for its gaming capabilities; this Acer laptop is well-known for its excellent performance and normal user experience, and remains fairly popular in the market.

The laptop, powered by Ryzen 5, is a good option for folks who travel frequently and need a reliable companion for business or games. The sleek and timeless design, together with the impressive battery life, is all that a student or typical user requires. A few simple tasks are all that are required to appreciate the benefits of this low-cost laptop.