5 Best phones that you can buy under 30k easily in Pakistan – 2022

Smartphones are expensive! Nowadays, it has become a necessity for everyone to have a smartphone, whether they like it or not. Everything is being digitized and is one click or swipe away from us if we have a smartphone. But most of the phones coming to market now are very expensive, and everyone doesn’t have a budget to invest in those. But with our guidance, you can decide on the best phone you want under a specific budget.

Here we have the list of the best smartphones under the price range of Rs.30,000 and readily available in the local Pakistani market.

Realme C11

Realme C11 is a budget-friendly phone available in the local Pakistani market for around Rs.25,699. It has incredible features for its price tag. It has a Unisoc SC9863A chipset and Octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a massive 5000 mAH battery with 10 watts fast charging speed. It has a dual rear camera of 13MP and 5MP selfie camera, which are not very impressive even for this price tag. Its overall look is unique as it has a glass front and plastic back body, and the Navy Blue colour has the best finish.

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 costs about Rs.30,999 in the local Pakistani market. Nokia 5.4 have many advantages because of its 6.39-inch HD display screen. The large screen makes gaming and streaming much more fun without being too huge to carry. The fantastic thing about this phone is the AI-assisted battery technology. This feature makes the battery last much longer by prioritizing power for the apps that are being frequently used. Nokia 5.4 has outstanding camera specs, a 48MP quad rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. Nokia 5.4 has a vast storage capacity of 128GB with 4GB RAM, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a great processor for this price.

OPPO A16e

Oppo A16e is also a budget-friendly phone; it only costs Rs.29,999 in the local markets. It has a waterdrop screen 6.52-inch display made of Gorilla glass. The cameras of this phone are just like the ones of the C11; it has a rear 13MP and 5MP selfie camera. It provides 4GB RAM and 64GB local storage space. It is available in black and blue colors.

Realme C21

Realme C21 is also a Realme option under Rs.30k; it costs only Rs.26,999 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is powered by an Helio G35 processor, which is worse than the C11’s Unisoc. The camera quality is the same as A16e and C11, 13MP rear and 5MP selfie camera. The only thing that is better in C21 is its unique and artistic design which gives it a little edge over Realme C11.

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C also cost the same as Realme C21, Rs.26,999. Despite the low price, it has magnificent 128GB and 4GB RAM storage. It has a 5000mAH battery that also supports fast charging of 10 watts. It is the only phone on the list that has a glass body and frame, which makes this phone looks elegant. It contains the chipset of MediaTek Helio G35, the same as Realme C21.