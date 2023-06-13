5 Ways To Explore The Use Of Generative AI At Work

ChatGPT and other AI tools have taken the world to the next level. Since its launch it has become very popular among all the industries, organizations, media and other departments. It has revolutionized the entire environment of doing work. People become more productive and love to use chatGPT for their daily tasks.

ChatGPT enhances the productivity and performance of individuals by providing assitamce in almost every field. Still, people are curious to know more about chatGPT and use it in different ways for their daily tasks.

Here we are bringing the top five ways to use chatGPT to make your work more effective and productive.

Play With The Technology

Adam Warne, CIO at retailer River Island, his organization is already beginning to “play with GPT”.

“I think we are probably in a similar place to lots of people ,we are using it to generate content ideas, whether its blog posts, Marketing posts or product description. But we are not putting it into a production environment”.

Like every other person, Warne is also cautious about the generative AI he says there needs to be a human fleshy thing. On the other hand, he is hopeful that AI will bring progress in the level of automation and he advises all professionals to start exploring and experimenting generative AI.

“I think the speed at which it come Sto market and is developing means that everybody should be keeping an eye on it”. “It’s a way of being mainstream ,but I think it’s going to be production-ready very,very quickly”.

Use It To Make You More Efficient

Brad Woodward, head of data at women’s lifestyle retailer Hush states that he believes generative AI will bring a revolutionary change and will change the world 360°.

“The way in which we will be looking at it, and the way we will train other people to use it,is how we can be more efficient at our jobs”.

“The really interesting thing about the bots like chatGPT is about how they can help us do things more efficiently, like writing code and integrating databases”.

Woodward gave an example of his own style of work where he recently and to allcreate a prototype of a reporting model.

He did not want to use data from the search engines and even did not to write at his own. Therefore, he took a help from generative AI

“I just said to chatGPT, can you generate me a bunch of database tables and some sample data for this model? and it gave me 100 rows then I asked, can I have more? And it gave me 1,000 rows”.

“It was as easy as that. Whereas, previously in the past it would have taken may be an hour or two. Now,I can automate that task. So, the way that we are talking about generative AI within the team is how do we use this tool to make us more efficient”.

Target The Business Use Case

Prakash Rao, group head of supply chain projects at retail and hospitality giant Landmark Group, states that ChatGPT has huge potential, but it’s very challenging to focus on the business case. “Otherwise it’s just jargon”.

Rao says,he is anticipating a “through of disillusionment” where AI is at its challenging point.

“The technologies that really have a bussiness application reach a level where all these use cases come out of this technology”

“There are lot of business cases that will emerge and we are going to see multiplier effects in terms of the benefits for these technologies”.

ChatGPT is a tool that we are evaluating in supply chain but I have not seen any useful application.

Examine Tools Appropriate For Bussiness

Robyn Furby, technology adoption manager at insurance firm NFU Mutual, states ChatGPT should be examined cautiously, but she’s enthusiastic about the potential for enterprise-ready adaptations from Microsoft

“We’re looking at it in the context of understanding what it means, naturally, in any financial services organization, we’re going to be cautious. And as a tech enthusiast, I’m interested in supporting people to use it in a safe way. So right now, our focus is around how you can use it in a way that’s appropriate today.”

According to For y, he trust and believes the intelligence of AI but it will showcase it’s full potential when uses to generate differnet tasks. “I think it will be really interesting to see how it is use”. Windows Capilot will start rolling out in a preview build for Windows 11 in June.

“In the meantime, we need to educate people about the differences between all these AI tools. What can you see external tools like chatGPT and Bing for, and what can you use Capilot for? I think that period of education is going to be a massive process”

Have A Look At Other Areas Of AI

Stephen Wild, engineering manager for observability and automation at 888 William Hill, has initiated dabbling with ChatGPT, as have other people on his team, particularly younger members of staff.

According to him, generative AI produces is an efficient tool and have power to produce amazing results in just few clicks.

“It’s more of a worry at the moment and the biggest problem I can see with the free version of chatGPT is that it only really goes to 2021″.

In addition he also stated that,”it will be interesting when Microsoft goes beyond Bing and starts incorporating the technology into the likes of teams ,that will probably be the next big revolution in the tech industry”.

Wild says the influence of AI is very powerful and all organizations must ha e to adapt the high- technology.

“Machine learning is already very important to us. We use AI through new Relic and their alerting service,which allows us to cut down on the sheer number of alerts we have to look out for”.

“We also use in terms of checking for bots that are constantly looking for our odds and are trying to take liberties with our promotions. The more bots we can find, the better.”

Therefore, if we utilize chatGPT in a productive way it will help us to produce our work more efficiently.

Read more:

Fake AI Image Causes A Major Decline In US Stock Market

An AI-Powered Humanoid Robot That Writes Poems:AMECA