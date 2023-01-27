A Google Employee Of 11 Years And His Wife Were In State Of ‘Disblief’ :When They Got To Know They Are Laid Off By The Company

The company laid off a Google Employee after giving his precious 11 years.

Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn that he and his wife stared at each other. In ‘disbelief’ that the company lays them off

Kalsi stated that he is on an H1-B visa and has a 60-day countdown to find a new job or leave the US.

On Friday, after learning that he and his wife are no longer part of Google. They got in a state of ‘disbelief’ as the company laid them both off.

Ashish Kalsi was an associate principal of global engagement on Google’s trust and safety team.

On Wednesday, he wrote on LinkedIn that he and his wife woke up on Friday to find they were both parts of the company’s cull of around 12,000 jobs.

According to Kalsi, his wife woke up at 6:30 am as she had a meeting at 7:00 am and found her work profile was missing.

Moreover, she was unable to access internal resources on her laptop. He also added that they thought she would have missed a security update.

“I checked my phone, and everything looked normal, except it wasn’t.”

On LinkedIn, he wrote, “My wife walked into the room shell shocked- I just held out my phone to show her the email I received- she had got one too.”

“Two of the 12,000 Googlers were staring at each other with disbelief in that room while our two-year-old daughter slept peacefully, not knowing what just hit her family”.

Moreover, Kalsi stated that he worked for Google for more than 11 years. He started his job as an evaluator for search quality on the trust and safety team in 2011.

In addition, he also said that he worked at Google on an H1-B visa.

“The dreaded H1-B visa countdown has begun, and I am starting to look for roles”.

He referred to the 60 days immigrants on H1-B visas have to find a new job if they are got off before they are forced to leave the country.

On January 20, in an email, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai notified that the company was cutting 6% of its global workforce.

Pichai said he took “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Many employees at Google found this news shocking and unbelievable as the layoff includes high-achieve performers, executives, and general staff.

Employees at Google got stunned by the impersonal and harsh execution of yeh layoffs.

Not only this, but the harsh decision also affected a couple with a four-month-old baby, and the mother was on parental leave.

Previously, in an email, Sundar Pichai notified their employee to stay soon. Google will take a decision and will start laying off its employees.

As tech companies are facing a variety of challenges at the moment. Not easy rising interest rates and inflation over the past year have clobbered technology shares and forced advertisers to cut back on online ad spending.

