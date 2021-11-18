News, Technology

Aamir Ahsan Khan named Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has announced the appointment of Aamir Ahsan Khan as Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan. Aamir is set to lead a strong cross-functional team aided by a network of partners to support communication service providers and increase Ericsson’s digital footprint in the country.

Having joined Ericsson 14 years ago, Aamir brings forward progressive and professional experience in information technology, telecommunication, and management, with a proven record of increasing business through relationship-based client management and streamlined processes.

“I am thrilled to lead Ericsson Pakistan during such an exciting time when connectivity is transforming industries and helping us reimagine the possible,” said Aamir. “In my capacity as Country Manager, I aspire to build strong strategies that will not only innovate our current client offerings, but grow Ericsson’s regional business, and support the digital transformation momentum in the country. By working together with various public and private business partners in Pakistan, I aspire to accelerate digital innovation in the country and prepare Pakistan for the digital era.”

