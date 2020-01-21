ACCA is organizing KP: Pakistan’s Gateway to Economic Prosperity

ACCA is the world’s fastest-growing gateway to the accountancy profession with a record of 114 years of excellence and creating opportunities for people around the world. ACCA is currently operating in 179 countries with 219,000 members on board. ACCA continues to contribute, collaborate and converge thought leadership to explore forward-thinking policy and business opportunities for Pakistan focusing on high impact actions.

ACCA is organizing the third edition of the Corporate Networking Conference on the theme “KP: Pakistan’s Gateway to Economic Prosperity” on 23rd January 2020, 4:00 PM – 08:00 PM at Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar.

About the event

Every sector across the board contributes to the economy with a progressive approach by channelizing through best GLOCAL trends. ACCA aims to portray all those key drivers who play a vital role in the economy of Pakistan. ACCA intends to create a forum where centric framework including the power of digital, connections, ethics and future ready talent are the ultimate drivers towards economic prosperity. ACCA’s well-connected employers which includes CEOs, CFOs, Intellectuals, finance professionals and influencers from across the Industry, Public sector, think tanks, business leaders, academia fraternity and policymakers including senior dignitaries prominently Chief Minister GoKP, Finance, Education, Industries, Tourism and IT ministries, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and international donor agencies will be part of this esteemed event.

Key areas of focus

This event will focus on the following areas:

How KP can evolve as a digital hub

Investment Opportunities in KP

Ethics and improved governance

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

ACCA intends to create a forum whether we talk about academia, industry, public sector, tourism, and digitization are the ultimate drivers towards economic prosperity. ACCA aims to portray all those key drivers including Ease of doing business, Digital transformation and Inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem which play a vital role in the economy of Pakistan.

