NIC Lahore applications open for 5th Cohort

The National Incubator Center known as NIC is a one of its kind hub of technology. NIC has started accepting applications for its fifth Cohort Incubation. The startups situated all over the country are appreciated for application in this biggest incubation program of Pakistan. The event is held under the umbrella of the private-public partnership of MOITT or the Ministry of Information and Technology and Telecom.

Besides that Fatima Ventures, LUMS, and Ignite are also partnering in the program. Startups belonging to every genre are welcomed like biotech, IoT, fintech, and much more. The program is going to last 12 months in which attendees will be primarily focused on actionable training. The startups are going to be mentored by the veterans of the industry along with the thought leaders all across the market

This state of the art facility is going to foster growth and innovation via one-to-one sessions of mentoring along with vivid tech talks. The program will act as a bridge between industry veterans and startups. The program by NIC will also enable the startup companies with access to grants, payment solutions, and VC networks

