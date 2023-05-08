Alibaba Join Hands To Teach Cloud Computing To Pakistani Students

Alibaba, an e-commerce giant, joins hands with Pakistan to teach cloud computing skills to its students. The University of Engineering Technology (UET) Mardan, has signed an agreement with the Chinese multinational company, Alibaba.

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, signed an agreement to teach Cloud Computing to Pakistani students.

According to the terms of the agreement, UET Mardan with be able to access learning materials from Alibaba cloud computing. The course may include cloud computing, big data, cloud security, robotics, and machine learning.

Moreover, as per the contract, students will get free access to cloud resources, certifications, and courses. The partnership will enable UET Mardan to prepare students for their future with the best possible skills.

Recently, the two parties signed an agreement titled “Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme”. Which aims to equip students with skills in cloud computing, big data, machine learning, and robotics.

Besides, through this partnership, the course will enable students to experience real-life scenarios in placing cloud technology while providing them with technological resources and industry insights.

Alibaba’s First Logistic Services Entry In Pakistan

This is the first time Alibaba has shown its interest in Pakistan to teach skills to its students. As the competition is raising high day by day, Pakistani students need to learn the skills which will help them to flourish in the future.

In addition, a one-day workshop was held at the University of Mardan, where Dr. Jawad Ali Shah, an Alibaba Cloud Technical Trainer, introduced Alibaba Cloud services to the participants.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Sadiq Ullah, Dean Dr. Imran Khan, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Alam, Director Finance Dr. Murtaza Ali, Dr. Abrar Ali Shah mad PS Muhammad Ismail was a part of the training.

During the workshop, Dr. Jawad Ali Shah demonstrates to the vice-chancellor about the Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme (CAEP). The two parties decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon to recognize the importance of skill development for young people.

The Memorandum of Understanding will benefit students including the free registration in the Alibaba Cloud Certificate Associate, Cloud Computing exam, and will grant access to over 300 AAEP (Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Programme). Online courses in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data. It will also grant access to the resources for students and teachers to participate in the course to experience first-hand how cloud computing works.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Sadiq Ullah said that “The partnership with Alibaba will enable the university to access the best jobs at the international level, and the university will continue to progress”.

In addition, he also mentioned that “in the future, UET Mardan plans to establish more collaboration with international universities to further excelling technological advancements.

Indeed, the initiative will help to nurture the future of Pakistani students and will help in opening the doors of new opportunities. As it is a time of artificial intelligence and every country is trying to produce something that benefits the economy and technology. Therefore, the initiative taken by the government of Pakistan will help Pakistani students to learn new technology which is essential to grow the economy of Pakistan.

