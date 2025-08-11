All The Npc Locations And What They Offer In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 ‘Shock ‘N Awesome’ is indeed shocking and awesome-ing!

We can now immerse in the bug invasion theme, with Power Rangers collaborations, and a revamped map. Launched on August 7, 2025, this season introduces 18 standard NPCs, three formidable Queen bug bosses, and a host of new mechanics that redefine survival tactics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the key characters and battles shaping this season:

All the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 NPCs and Bosses

Epic Games has scattered a dynamic cast of 18 standard NPCs and three Queen bug bosses across retooled Points of Interest (POIs). These POIs include OXR HQ, Supernova Academy, and Utopia City.

As usual, the NPCs offer critical services which range from healing and mobility to hirable support. All the while, the Queens guard exclusive rewards, including Medallions and Mythic weapons.

Meet, Hire, or Heal: Key NPCs and Their Services

The NPC roster is a mix of familiar faces and new allies, each stationed at unique POIs with tailored offerings. Here’s a breakdown of the standout characters:

Agent Patch and Battle Gamer Mae (OXR HQ): These NPCs provide “OXR Patch Up” healing for players with Military Rank B and teleport rifts for Rank A, making OXR HQ a strategic hub for recovery and rapid repositioning.

Cuddle Team Leader (Shiny Shafts): Hire this Medic Specialist for 600 Gold Bars to revive downed teammates and offer constant healing during firefights, which is a must for squad survival.

Hire this Medic Specialist for 600 Gold Bars to revive downed teammates and offer constant healing during firefights, which is a must for squad survival. Peely (First Order Base): A Supply Specialist hireable for 600 Gold Bars, ideal for resupply rushes to keep your inventory stocked in the chaos of bug-swarm battles.

A Supply Specialist hireable for 600 Gold Bars, ideal for resupply rushes to keep your inventory stocked in the chaos of bug-swarm battles. Triggerfish (Swarmy Stash): This Scout Specialist, also 600 Gold Bars, marks enemies on the map, enhancing ranged pushes and tactical awareness.

Other notable NPCs include Daigo and The Night Rose at Supernova Academy. And they offer similar rift and healing services. Fans are also getting Killswitch and Morgan Myst at Utopia City, who give rank-based support. With a total of 18 NPCs, players can hire specialists or grab quick heals.

Queen Bugs: Where to Fight and What to Win

The three Queen bug bosses lurk in bug-infested POIs, each guarding a unique Mythic weapon and Medallion. Defeating them requires coordination and firepower, but the rewards are game-changing. Here’s where to find them and what they offer:

The Hive: Home to the Surge Medallion, which boosts movement speed and adds a sliding burst, paired with the Mythic Enhanced Wrecker Revolver for precise, high-damage shots.

Home to the Surge Medallion, which boosts movement speed and adds a sliding burst, paired with the Mythic Enhanced Wrecker Revolver for precise, high-damage shots. Demon’s Domain: Yields the Springleg Medallion, granting a double-jump with fall damage immunity, alongside the Mythic OXR Assault Rifle for versatile combat.

Yields the Springleg Medallion, granting a double-jump with fall damage immunity, alongside the Mythic OXR Assault Rifle for versatile combat. Ranger’s Ruin: Drops the Carapace Medallion, offering 50 health on eliminations and 3 shield per second (up to 50), plus the Mythic Sweeper Shotgun for close-quarters dominance.

These Medallions, while powerful, mark you on enemy minimaps, adding a high-risk, high-reward layer to your strategy.

Shock ‘N Awesome weaves its NPC and boss interactions into a narrative rich with Power Rangers lore and OXR military structure, enhancing the bug-invasion storyline.

As the season runs until November 1, 2025, players can anticipate further surprises, new collaborations and strategic gameplay.

Suit up, strategize, and dive into the hive. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Shock ‘N Awesome is redefining your victory royale.