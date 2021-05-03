Among Us Is Coming To PS4 And PS5

The most popular social deception game called ‘Among Us’ is finally coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year. Users will now be able to hop aboard the spaceship with 4-10 players online and seek out the impostors on their PlayStation consoles.

As a refresher, Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game developed which was initially released on iOS and Android devices in June 2018 and since then the game due to its popularity made it to Windows in November 2018 and featured cross-platform play between these platforms.

Among Us has come a long way, from being a mobile game to landing on one of the biggest gaming consoles in the world. Among Us will feature all four maps to play on the PS4 and PS5 ranging from the Skeld to the Airship. According to a recent blog post by PlayStation:

“Our game was partially based off a game one of our cofounders, Marcus, used to play as a kid where you’d draw role cards and roam a house aimlessly while another person secretly “killed” players by drawing a finger across their neck. He especially loved the idea of someone trying to blend in with everyone. That core idea is still present in Among Us, but we wanted to alleviate the need for an interesting house layout and boring wandering, so we made it space-themed and added tasks. The game underwent a ton of design changes to get it to where it’s at, and we’re happy it has resonated with so many of you.“

With Sony making a tremendous impact with their exclusives, Play At Home program, and making Among Us available on their PlayStation consoles too, it just goes to show how much Xbox has to catch up in regards to bringing value to the gaming community.