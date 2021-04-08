Another step towards Smart City, PITB, to automate Lahore’s waste management operations

According to a press release by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the board will collaborate with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWCM) in automating waste management operations. A meeting held at Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) regarding ICT initiatives for Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) led to the development.

The meeting was presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and CEO LWCM Imran Ali Sultan. PITB DG e- Governance Sajid Latif and other officials from both organizations were also present at the meeting. While discussing different collaboration areas, special emphasis was laid on implementing ICT interventions to streamline Lahore’s waste management operations.

“PITB will look into developing a model for automating waste management operations for better staff monitoring, vehicle tracking as well as staff attendance through IRIS (retina-based) scanners,” Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor commented.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan appreciated PITB’s filing and office automation solution (e-FOAS) implemented at LWMC. He also discussed the up-gradation of the existing LWMC helpline 1139 to include consumer complaints regarding waste disposal. This helpline shall be managed by PITB’s Citizen Contact Center (CCC).

The development comes soon after PITB announced installing IoT device networks throughout the city to turn Lahore into a smart city.