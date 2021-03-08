Apple is discontinuing iMac Pro

In recent news, Apple has announced that it will no longer be selling the iMac Pro once all the stock has been depleted. Although the desktop is still available on Apple’s site the company has stated that it will be available while supplies last.

The iMac Pro is currently priced at $5000 from the official website but can be also be purchased from other third-party retailers. The space gray version of the popular system was introduced in 2017 which was considered as a ‘love letter to developers’ back in the day. Since then, Apple has been looking to improve the iMac creating different versions of it to support everyday usage.

However, Apple is rumored to introduce an all-new range of iMacs soon which will feature next-gen Apple silicon CPUs and GPUs. The performance and efficiency of these chips used will likely remove the need for Apple for dividing the iMac product line into different branches. In short, one iMac system will be the whole package for all types of users which will further eliminate confusion for customers.