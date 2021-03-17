News, Technology

Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 vaccination locations

Recently Apple announced that their Apple Maps application has been updated with vaccine locations from VaccineFinder which is a website overseen by the Boston Children’s Hospital. Through this update, users can now search for nearby vaccination sites in Apple Maps.

This event extends to simply asking Siri to locate the latest COVID vaccination. Over 20,000 centers have been listed which is being continuously updated by the minute. All these centers even provide specific information such as opening hours, contact information, and links where people can make appointments.

Through this new update, Apple is now amongst one of the major tech companies which are offering people to check their eligibility for vaccination and make respective appointments.

With Apple taking new steps to provide verified information regarding COVID, Facebook and Google have begun to take a similar step by utilizing VaccineFinder for their respective platforms. Google will most likely implement the same method for their flagship application Google Maps but with more ways to find information about vaccination.

